Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Increased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 250.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

