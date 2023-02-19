ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 60,861 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,861 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

