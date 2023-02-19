CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AOS opened at $67.24 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

