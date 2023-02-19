Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.