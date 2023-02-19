McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.