CBOE Vest Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Shares of EXPD opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

