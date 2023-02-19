Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $74,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 182.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insider Activity

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $236.83 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.37.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

