CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

