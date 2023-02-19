CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 8,430 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.