Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $322.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.86 and a 200 day moving average of $284.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

