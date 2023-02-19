UBS Group AG Sells 256,114 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Ingersoll Rand worth $24,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $57.58 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

