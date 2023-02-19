Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,538 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 195,375 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 85,251 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

