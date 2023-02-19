BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BRP by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BRP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BRP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.90.

BRP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.31.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.