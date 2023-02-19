Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,213 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 5,375.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 755,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 506,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Autohome by 561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Autohome by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 159,557 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATHM opened at $34.45 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

