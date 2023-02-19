Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

