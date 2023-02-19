Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 29,250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

