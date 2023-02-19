Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.8 %

Landstar System stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

