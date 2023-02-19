Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 60,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 305,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 92,575 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

