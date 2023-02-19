IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

