Bessemer Group Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Evergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Evergy

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

