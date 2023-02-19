Needham & Company LLC Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $53.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.96.

RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

