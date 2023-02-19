Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.96.

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

