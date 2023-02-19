Charles N. York II Sells 930 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $18,200.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $20.05 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,826,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

