Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Shares Down 9%

Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Rating) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Aiful Trading Down 9.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Aiful Company Profile

AIFUL Corp. engages in the consumer finance, mortgage loan, guaranteed loan and real estate business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Financial and Others. The Financial segment is engaged in the provision of small-lot uncollateralized loan for general consumers, mortgage collateral, business loan for individual operators, credit guarantee, as well as the collection and management of debts, among others.

