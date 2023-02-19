FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 233,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

