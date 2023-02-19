Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). 116,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 259,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.06.

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

