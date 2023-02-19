Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Down 0.9%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57. 625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.
