Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Down 0.9%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57. 625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.