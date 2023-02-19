Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Separately, Argus lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

