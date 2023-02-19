Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. 9,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 19,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities raised Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

