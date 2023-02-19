Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Shares Down 6.9%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.75. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It conducts development of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

