Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Rating) were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.85 and last traded at 0.86. Approximately 381,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,962% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.86.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.54.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

