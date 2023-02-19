Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.23. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.