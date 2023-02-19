CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

