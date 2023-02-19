Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 1.1%

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.33). Approximately 322,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 807,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.34).

Afentra Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £60.29 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42.

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

