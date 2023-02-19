Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Trading Down 0%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

