Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Down 3.5%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.85. 5,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

