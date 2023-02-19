Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 14,891,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 2,037,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

