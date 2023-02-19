ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading Down 11.1%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

ZIP Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

