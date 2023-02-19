Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.29. 97,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Ascend Wellness Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

