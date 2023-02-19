Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.12). Approximately 86,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 188,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.14).

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.83.

Taylor Maritime Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

