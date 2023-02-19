CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $162.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

