Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

