WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 29,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 24,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 389,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 302,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth $8,149,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.