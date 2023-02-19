TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Shares Up 0.8%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 5,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

TradeUP Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

About TradeUP Global

(Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.