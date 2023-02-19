Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 816,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,712,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.