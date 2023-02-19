CBOE Vest Financial LLC Sells 246 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $444.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.76 and a 200-day moving average of $430.35. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.