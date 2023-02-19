Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.08. 9,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000.

