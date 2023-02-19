Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.85 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $109,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 40.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

