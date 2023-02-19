Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.87% of ODP worth $110,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ODP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,987,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 87,713 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 1,035,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

