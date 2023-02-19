Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $111,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

